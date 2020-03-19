BREAKING: 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Early County

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Two new cases of coronavirus in Early County have been confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The results came in 11:00 a.m. Thursday. The state now faces 287 cases as whole, 90 cases higher than the previous count.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 59 make up the bulk of the cases at 46 percent. The second-highest demographic are adults over the age of 60 at 35 percent, one of the more vulnerable age demographics.

Georgia is also reporting 10 deaths from the virus, nine more than Wednesday.

The department of health’s count is based on the patient’s county of residence, as seen below.

