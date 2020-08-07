Branson West passes masking ordinance

BRANSON WEST, Mo. — Branson West is the latest community to pass a new ordinance requiring residents to wear a face-covering while in a public space.

The law goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 and will last for 30 days.

Anyone 13 or older has to wear a mask in public.

Business owners will also be responsible for their customers wearing a face covering and social distancing. You could be fined 50 dollars if you don’t wear one and businesses could lose their license.

Mayor Ron Flam says there are citizens on both sides of this issue.

“We have had several of our businesses ask if we would go ahead and pass the ordinance because they felt it would be a little bit better, a little bit easier for them to control and have the masking at their businesses,” Mayor Flam said. “And so, yes we have people who are complaining about it, naturally. We expected that, but then there are also people who are for it.”

Mayor Flam adds the city was specifically asked to pass this ordinance in a letter sent by CoxHealth.

Attorney Kristi Fulnecky is suing both Branson and Springfield cities — for their face mask ordinances.