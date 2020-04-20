Branson veterinarians take COVID-19 precautions at their clinics

BRANSON, Mo. — Veterinarian clinics are considered essential businesses. So, what procedures are vets taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at their clinics?

At Branson’s Animal Care Clinic, they’re doing curbside pick-up of pets who need to be seen by the vet. You can call or go online to make an appointment, then bring your pet to the clinic, where a vet tech will bring your pet inside.

No customer is allowed to go inside.

They’re also allowing curbside pick-up of your pet’s prescription medicines. The Animal Care Clinic has pushed back all non-urgent surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment and other medical equipment. Staff are always wearing cloth masks while at work.

They are also now doing virtual/remote check-ups. Customers who don’t feel comfortable coming to the clinic because they’re at risk of catching COVID-19, can Zoom or facetime with the veterinarians.

“We are requiring people to be out here on the curb dropping off their pets instead of letting people come in the building,” Dr. Alison Barulich, Clinic Director at Animal Care Clinic in Branson. “That’s for everybody’s safety. I don’t need my staff getting sick. I don’t want to get sick. If we get sick, we have to close. I don’t want my clients that I love picking up infections in my building either. So we’re trying to keep everything as far apart as we can.”