Branson to require face masks in City facilities

BRANSON, Mo. — Beginning Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 8 a.m. Branson will require everyone entering a City facility to wear a face covering.

This will include the Branson Parks and Recreation’s RecPlex, the Branson Police Department, City Hall and anyone who attends Municipal Court at City Hall.

You can use the city website to pay for utilities and tickets, mail payments or drop off payments in the dropbox on the south side of City Hall. Business, liquor licensing and tourism tax payments can also be done online or be dropped off in the dropbox. You can also report an incident to BPD and request records virtually as well.

