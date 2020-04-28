Branson is working on a plan to reopen safely

BRANSON, Mo- City leaders in Missouri’s Music City are developing a plan using the guidelines Governor Mike Parson detailed on Monday, April 27.

The current stay-at-home order in Branson lasts until May 15th, but Governor Parson’s plan has Missouri opening on May 4th.

“While the details of Branson’s specific plan are still being worked out,” a press release from the City of Banson said on Tuesday, “it will fall within the President’s and Governor’s guidelines and will likely involve ‘the turning of a dial, not a flip of a switch,’ as the Governor put it in yesterday’s announcement.”

According to that press release, the City of Branson’s reopening plan will need to be approved and voted on by the Branson Board of Aldermen, meaning the plan will go before during the Board during a future public meeting.

For more updates from the City of Branson, go to the “Coronavirus Updates” page on their website.