Branson fundraiser selling shirts to raise money for unemployed families

BRANSON, Mo.– With a lot of working families unemployed because of businesses closing due to COVID-19

Branson.com has come up with an idea to help families who are unemployed in Branson because of COVID-19. They are selling shirts and hoodies that say “For the Love of Branson” on their website through April 17, 2020. All of the profits will go to these families to help them while they are out of work.

Branson.com has partnered with Gift of Hope to help distribute the money to needy families.

They are printing the shirts here locally with the help of Branson screen printing in Hollister.

Regional Director of Branson.com, Dathan Atchison, says, “We wanted to have something behind that. It was for the love of Branson, which is a big part because of the love of our people who serve them.”

The owner of Branson Screen Printing says he already has over 200 orders of the shirts so far.

That’s already a lot of money going to help families in the community.