Branson citizens speak out about possible masking ordinance to Board of Aldermen

BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson is holding a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen to discuss an ordinance to mandate face coverings in public spaces on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Aldermen have discussed everything from the impact on business and tourism to this ordinance being a first step to communism.

Officials from CoxHealth South expressed there is a need for a mask due to how contagious the virus is. The CoxHealth statement was met with boos and people bringing up how the mask brings stress, causes headaches and nausea.

The meeting has gone on for several hours and will continue. KOLR10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read the masking ordinance here:Branson Board of Aldermen’s masking ordinance

Watch the Board of Aldermen meeting on YouTube:

KOLR10’s reporter Jacob Blount is posting tweets about different individuals speaking at the meeting:

