Branson citizens speak out about possible masking ordinance to Board of Aldermen

BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson is holding a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen to discuss an ordinance to mandate face coverings in public spaces on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Aldermen have discussed everything from the impact on business and tourism to this ordinance being a first step to communism.

Officials from CoxHealth South expressed there is a need for a mask due to how contagious the virus is. The CoxHealth statement was met with boos and people bringing up how the mask brings stress, causes headaches and nausea.

The meeting has gone on for several hours and will continue. KOLR10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch the Board of Aldermen meeting on YouTube:

KOLR10’s reporter Jacob Blount is posting tweets about different individuals speaking at the meeting:

Okay I have to comment on the current speaker. She again, compares the masking to the Holocaust. She is "surprised" they don't have "boxcars" outside waiting to take people away. She says in 3 months, there might not be a town. She got an applause from the audience still there. — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) July 16, 2020

Next speaker, who has a health condition, is REALLY against mask for all. Again, compares this to communist China. Says mask don't help and will make people sick. She also cut in line to speak because she was feeling weak, but has spoke quite a bit since. — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) July 16, 2020

He now calls those that are pro life but anti mask, hypocrites. Boos and push back from audience continues. Says not wearing your mask is actively spreading germs and could kill people. — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) July 16, 2020