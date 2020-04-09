Branson CoxHealth opens emergency tent to test for COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo.– CoxHealth in Branson is opening emergency tents outside of their hospitals that will test patients for COVID-19.

They will also be dealing with other emergency patients, specifically with a reparatory illness. This way, these patients are separated from others who need to go to the ER but do not want to catch a respiratory disease like the coronavirus.

A separate team of Cox workers is designated to the tent only so that other ER nurses won’t be exposed to the same patients and disease at the same time.

Director of Nursing at Cox Medical Center in Branson says, “So that patients that come into the ER with respiratory symptoms can be taken to a separate area to be treated and be tested. And this is not the sickest patients that we have that need hospitalization and urgent care. But it is for that group that seeks ER care and then go to the tent.”