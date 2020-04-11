Boston first responders testing positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WBZ) — As one officer put it, it’s been a week from hell for first responders. Numbers compiled by a local Boston news station found the rate of state and Boston law enforcement, corrections officers, fire, and EMS crews testing positive for COVID-19 has doubled in just days.

“Youre not losing one officer. You’ve got to do the tracing and go backwards and see who that officer had unprotected direct exposure with and sometimes that might be another fellow officer. Sometimes it could be ten officers.”

Coronavirus has hit Boston police especially hard. The number of infected officers and employees more than tripling from 22 last week to the current 69.

The number of state police doubled from five to 10.

15 boston firefighters have tested positive.

There’s proposed legislation that would guarantee massachusetts first responders would get paid if theyre quarantined or sick…without using vacation or sick days.

State Rep. James Arciero says coronavirus should be considered a line-of-duty injury.

“A nursing home in the town of Littleton had an outbreak that resulted in 10 deaths. Just horrifying, but the first responders made almost 22 visits to the nursing home to take care of sick people.”

There’s two dispatchers that are quarantined now.

And after this tough week, he says help can’t come soon enough.