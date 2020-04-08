Boot-making company lays off over 140 employees

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A boot making company laid off 147 people in Cassville and seven in Monett.

Justin Brands closed its production factories in Cassville and Carthage earlier this month.

The company also closed its retail stores in Monett and Joplin.

Justin Brands hopes the layoffs are temporary and plans to reopen in the future.

