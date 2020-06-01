SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the City of Springfield.

The steering committee of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival unanimously voted to cancel the event, the press release stated.

“Last year’s attendance was 65,000 over two days and we were projecting to top 75,000 this year, based on the tempo of registrations,” Cora Scott, Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield and festival steering committee member said in a statement. “We think this is the right thing to do to protect participants, staff, spectators and our community. We will offer full refunds or the option to apply fees toward the 2021 festival.

“I am very impressed with fellow committee members because this cancellation is no easy thing. We are looking forward to celebrating the Birthplace of Route 66 next year and hope to make the 2021 festival the best one yet.”

Participants of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival have until Aug. 1 to ask for a refund or the press release states that it’s assumed they want to roll their registration over to 2021 and keep their spots. Those who are car show participants who registered online with a credit card should go to the festival’s EventBrite page and request a refund or rollover their registration to the 2021 festival. If you choose the rollover the option you will be able to keep your display spots. Participants who registered with cash or a check should email springfieldroute66@carshow@gmail.com to request a refund.

The press release states, festival vendors should contact Tom Mast at masterfuleventsmo@gmail.com or 417-402-9876. Exhibitors should contact Shirley Robbins at 417-773-7714. Musical acts and motorcycle show vendors and exhibitors should contact Laura Dannegger at laurad@autoinjury.com or 417-889-1400.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 14 – 15.