Benton County Health Department reports 16th COVID-19 death

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Benton County Health Department has reported another COVID-19 death on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
This the 16th COVID-19 death in Benton County.
No details were released about Benton County’s 16th COVID-19 death.
