Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Benton County Health Department reports 16th COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
putting the ozarks

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Benton County Health Department has reported another COVID-19 death on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

This the 16th COVID-19 death in Benton County.

No details were released about Benton County’s 16th COVID-19 death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now