Baxter Regional Medical Center closes emergency center doors to visitors due to COVID-19

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — No visitors are allowed to see Cline Emergency Center patients due to a rise in COVID-19 patients.

According to the Baxter Regional Medical Center, 10 COVID-19 positive patients are admitted in various conditions.

“The safety of our patients is our top priority,” said Ron Peterson, the president and CEO of Baxter Regional Medical Center. “While these measures may seem extreme, just know that we have your family’s health and safety at the forefront of our thoughts.”

Baxter Regional encourages people to be careful while celebrating the fourth of July.

Those who want to get vaccinated can set up an appointment by calling (870) 508-7450 during office hours, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or Friday, 8 a.m. – noon.