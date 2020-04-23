Bass Pro reopens with specific restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Bass Pro Shops has reopened, after the City of Springfield announced earlier this week that businesses labeled non-essential can now do curbside and online orders.

“We had been doing online orders where we were shipping and couldn’t do any curbside pick up. On Wednesday, we were able to offer curbside pick up,” says Pete Duchrow, Assistant General Manager of Bass Pro.

Right now, Bass Pro is doing curbside service for most purchases. Guns, ammunition, and related accessories can be purchased in-store.

“We’re open with limited capabilities. We limit the amount of customers into that space, and we really encourage social distancing not only between our outfitters but customers as well,” says Duchrow.

If you want to go inside the store, Bass Pro is asking customers to go to the south entrance by Hemmingways.

Just two weeks ago, the outdoor retailer closed its doors and had to reduce staff through furloughs and layoffs.

With this new retail plan, Bass Pro was able to bring in a lot of those workers.

“We’ve been bringing them back as the business allows. It was really exciting to see some of those people we weren’t able to work with the last few weeks,” says Duchrow.

He says the company will be looking to bring back many of those employees who are still not working as they can open more of the store.

Since they only have the gun and ammo section of the store open, the rest of the store is dark and unused as a way to make sure people don’t go there and as a way to save electricity.

Duchrow says popular curbside orders include items like: face masks, fishing items, apparel, and turkey hunting season related items.

“Our next step, hopefully, is to open a little more back up, of course, we’re always going to comply with any of the city direction on the amount of people that should be in the store. We’re probably going to err on the side of caution just to make sure that everyone’s safe and feels comfortable when they’re in the building,” says Duchrow.