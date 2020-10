BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department announced the county’s ninth COVID-19 death on Monday, Oct. 21, 2020.

This person was a 79-year-old man with no underlying health conditions who lived independently with his wife, according to the Health Department

The Health Department also says that maintaining a distance of six-feet apart, wearing face coverings, washing your hands and staying home if you’re sick is the best defense against COVID-19.