Barry County Health Department reports 20th COVID-19 death

by: Bryce Derrickson

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department announced their 20th COVID-19 death, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2020.

This individual was an 82-year-old female who had underlying health conditions. She also lived in a congregant care facility.

