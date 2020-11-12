Barry County Health Department reports 20th COVID-19 death

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department announced their 20th COVID-19 death, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2020.
This individual was an 82-year-old female who had underlying health conditions. She also lived in a congregant care facility.
