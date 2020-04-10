Barry County Health Department informs community of possible exposure

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– Barry County Health Department confirmed its second case of COVID-19.

The health department has released information on a possible COVID-19 community exposure as this individual traveled to several locations in Barry County.

The individuals visited these six places over four days this week:

On April 5, they were at the body of christ church in Wheaton from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On April 6, they went to Walmart in Cassville around 8:30 a.m. and Walmart in Monett around 3 p.m.

On April 8, they visited the Dollar General, LNS Foods, and Fastrip all in Wheaton between 4 and 7 p.m.

The individual and close contacts are in quarantine.