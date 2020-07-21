Aurora High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced 15 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 21. One of those people is a football player at Aurora High School.

The football player and their family members, according to the Health Department, is in isolation at home.

All players on the Aurora football team have been notified and the school’s administration says it will be contacting parents and guardians.

The Health Department says the school’s administration, after mutiple conversations with coaching staff, the Department of Health And Senior Services, and other partners, decided to allow practice to continue under certain conditions:

Players and coaches may continue to practice, but must monitor for symptoms and limit social contact with others until July 30.

If another player tests positive, all practice will cease immediately and all players and coaches will begin quarantine.

The Health Department is asking the community to be supportive while everyone is going through the pandemic.