Arkansas schools concerned about students not washing their masks

Ark. — Teachers are expressing concern about the masks worn by students being filthy.

Crystal Hill Principal Stacy Bottoms says parents usually are grabbing the masks from car floors to hand to their kids before they head into the school.

The CDC says you can wash a cloth mask in a washing machine. Just include your mask in with your regular laundry with regular laundry detergent and the warmest water setting.

When drying the masks, use the highest heat setting on your dryer until its completely dry.

Bottoms says she understands that parents have a lot on their plate, but she urges clean masks for everyone’s safety at school.

“The mask is catching germs, so those germs need to be washed off, so I’ve really made it clear to my teachers that that is expected, teachers and staff that they must wash the mask every night or at least have a rotation,” said Bottoms.