Arkansas school districts work on vaccinating eligible students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Ark. — Some Arkansas school districts are working to vaccinate students now that teens 16-years-old and older are eligible.

At Hot Springs School District, a vaccine clinic was hosted in its high school gym.

The superintendent of the Hot Springs School District said 100 students signed up, and around 54 students were vaccinated.

Benton School District spokesperson Isabella Bradley said 300 students responded to a survey saying they were interested in a clinic.

“We always made it our top priority that our staff and our students were safe and healthy, and this is just one other way we can continue to do so,” said Bradley.

Both districts add this won’t be the end of the opportunities for students to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Ryan Murphy Covid

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Covid Ryan Murphy