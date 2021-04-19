Arkansas school districts work on vaccinating eligible students

Ark. — Some Arkansas school districts are working to vaccinate students now that teens 16-years-old and older are eligible.

At Hot Springs School District, a vaccine clinic was hosted in its high school gym.

The superintendent of the Hot Springs School District said 100 students signed up, and around 54 students were vaccinated.

Benton School District spokesperson Isabella Bradley said 300 students responded to a survey saying they were interested in a clinic.

“We always made it our top priority that our staff and our students were safe and healthy, and this is just one other way we can continue to do so,” said Bradley.

Both districts add this won’t be the end of the opportunities for students to get vaccinated.