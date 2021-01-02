Arkansas reports one-day record of 4,300 coronavirus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has hit a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: a record high of more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases counted in a single day.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the state had 2,785 new, confirmed cases of the virus Friday and another 1,519 probable cases.

The state also had 1,185 people hospitalized with the disease and recorded another 35 fatalities from it. Public health officials have warned that people getting together for the holidays would further spread the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state is “certainly in the surge after Christmas travel and gatherings.”