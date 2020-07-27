Arkansas may add probable cases to their total COVID-19 case count

Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health says it might start counting what they call “probable cases” in the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Health Department, there are two categories for cases known as confirmed and probable.

Qualifications for a probable case include:

Taking an antigen or antibody test

Experiencing clinical symptoms

Been in contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus

Doctor Jennifer Dillaha says the Department of Health doesn’t count probable cases as COVID-19 cases yet but believes they probably will soon.

“We want to have an accurate count for the total number of cases in Arkansas,” said Dillaha, with the Arkansas Department of Health. “Whether it’s confirmed or probable. They’re still real cases either way.”

Dillaha says probable cases should still be considered real cases, meaning isolation and investigation are important.