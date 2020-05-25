Arkansas governor says residents must manage virus risk

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says residents must manage the risk of the coronavirus as the state reopens during the pandemic, even as the number of cases increase.

He told Fox News Sunday that “it doesn’t diminish the seriousness in which we take it, but we have to manage the risk, grow our economy.”

The Arkansas Department of Health says the number of new coronavirus cases in Arkansas increased Sunday by 147 to 5,922. The state has reported 116 deaths.

The state has been rolling back coronavirus restrictions on businesses in recent days.

Pools and water parks were allowed to reopen Friday, and freestanding bars can resume service on Tuesday.