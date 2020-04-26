Arkansas Dept. of Health asks businesses to only reopen if they’re ready

Ark. — Arkansas businesses don’t have to reopen by May 4 if they’re not ready.

The re-opening date set by the governor has some business owners concerned.

Doctor Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says the state is still determining safety requirements for every business sector.

She says businesses should continue to practice social distancing, enforce frequent hand washing and keep up with sanitation.

But the health department is still gathering information to determine the best practices for workforces.

“Guidance will be provided as to what needs to be in place for them to open if they can meet those guidances, it’s not going to be mandatory that they open on that date,” Dillaha said.

Again, Dillaha says when the time comes to re-open, only businesses that can safely do so, should.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will begin announcing if and how each business sector can reopen starting next week.

Here in Missouri, we expect a re-opening plan from Gov. Mike Parson next week as well.