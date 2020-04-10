Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

April 10 COVID-19 update: 1146 cases, 305 recoveries, 21 deaths in Arkansas

Coronavirus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday reports 1146 cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

There have been 305 recoveries from COVID-19 and 21 deaths in Arkansas due to the virus, according to the ADH website as of 8:10 a.m. on April 10.

Arkansas health officials report 15,702 total tests conducted for COVID-19.

Nationally, there have been 16,686 deaths and 26,522 recoveries from the coronavirus, according to the ADH.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will likely provide a further update on the state of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday.

