ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI)– In the past five weeks, more than 411,000 Missourians have lost their jobs and that’s causing applications for food stamps to soar. New data shows applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP jumped 64-percent in March.

The volume of applications is the largest the state has seen during March since 2010 when the US was dealing with the economic fallout from the great recession.