OZARK, Mo. — Christian County Health Department says a new potential COVID-19 exposure has occurred.

The coronavirus positive patient reported visiting:

Lamberts Cafe in Ozark on Friday, June 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lamberts Cafe in Ozark on Monday, June 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The individual was symptomatic and unmasked during both visits.

Those who visited on these days during these times are considered low risk but should monitor their symptoms.