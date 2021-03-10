America orders 100 million COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — America purchased 100 million Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

President Joe Biden hosted an event Wednesday, March 10, with the CEOs of Johnson and Johnson and Merck.

Biden said the U.S. is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccinations for every American adult by the end of May.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt encouraged Americans to get the vaccine.

“There are a certain number of Americans today that just don’t think the vaccine is a good idea,” said Blunt. “I’m not one of them. I’m not in favor of legislation that required them to have a vaccine but having the vaccine is the way that gets our economy back to normal, it’s the way that gets our families back to normal. It’s the way to get us interacting again like we’d like to interact. We have some options now and frankly I think they’re all pretty good options.”

Blunt praised the efforts of Operation Warp Speed for creating a vaccine about two years earlier than normal.