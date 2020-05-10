ADH working to slow spread of COVID-19 by tracing virus contacts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the number of contact tracers in the state.

Right now, the department has about 200 contract tracers, which are people who keep up with COVID-19 patients and trace their footsteps.

The ADH then follows-up with anyone who may have been exposed and asks them to quarantine immediately.

Doctor Jennifer Dillaha is the medical director of immunizations and outbreak response.

She says the department is working very hard to slow the spread by making sure they catch COVID-19 cases early on.

“One thing that we are doing a little different lately, is when a new contact is identified we try to go ahead and get them tested,” Dillaha said.

Dr. Dillaha says the department has been working hard to increase it’s capacity,

Not just in terms of the people, but also the system that supports them.

She wants to stress to Arkansans the importance of answering their calls and assisting them with the questions.