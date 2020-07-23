Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

ADH: Total of 146 nursing home deaths COVID-19 related

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Fourteen nursing home residents have died in nine days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) nursing home report for Wednesday, July 22, bringing the cumulative total to 146.

Nine deaths happened at Woodland Hills Health & Rehab Center in Little Rock, in Pulaski County. That facility has a total of 19 deaths since the inception of the pandemic, according to ADH’s report.

BrookStone Assisted Living Community, in Fayetteville, Washington County, had three deaths.

Additional deaths happened at Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville, in Yell County, and St. John’s Place in Fordyce, in Dallas County.

NURSING HOME OVERALL DATA, PER ADH, 7/22:

  • 1,068 positive cases among residents
  • 304 recoveries among residents
  • 146 residents have died
  • 740 positive healthcare workers
  • 279 recovered healthcare workers

