Additional 52 COVID-19 cases reported in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — From August 28 through the 30, an additional 52 cases were confirmed by the Christian County Health Department.

The Health Department says the county has a total of 728 cases with 289 of them being active cases.

Because of the high level of cases being reported, the Health Department says its contact tracers and nursing staff are working as quickly as possible to reach out to every positive case.

The Health Department says leaving multiple messages when calling only slows the response time and asks the community members to only leave one message.