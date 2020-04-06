A simplified guide to the state and local stay-at-home orders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield and Greene County residents have two stay-at-home orders to abide by since Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide order Friday.

We are here to breakdown the differences and similarities of both orders.

Here is what the Springfield/Greene County stay-at-home order says:

Individuals may leave their residences or place of rest only to perform “Essential Activities.”

All non-essential businesses and operations are required to cease all in-person operations.

Individuals must maintain at least a six-foot physical distance from other individuals.

The statewide stay-at-home order from Governor Parson says:

Individuals currently residing in Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.

All individuals in Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten people.

All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the order.

Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, in guidance provided by the federal government, will adhere to the limitation s on social gatherings and social distancing.

There are some differences between the two orders, as Springfield Director of Planning and Development Mary Lilly Smith says, each order is more strict on different aspects.

“State stay-at-home order includes information about limiting occupancy in retail establishments and that was not included in either the Springfield or the Greene County order. On the other hand, the Springfield and the Greene County order list essential activities and essential businesses, and we have been using that as a guide in determining which businesses can remain open and which should be home during this stay-at-home time,” says Smith.

She says that the city order explains that essential businesses should only participate in essential activities.

“That they should no be, for example, if they’re a retailer selling non-essential items.”

Smith says Governor Parson’s order has a statement saying local authorities may adopt more restrictive ordinances.

“That’s what we’ve done, we can be more restrictive than the state order, but we at least have to meet the minimum things that are in the state order like the occupancy limits,” says Smith.

Both orders will expire on April 24th. Smith says she is not sure if the city order will need to be extended or if they will expire it prior to that date.