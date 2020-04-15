A homeschool basketball association extends stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Christian HomeSchool Basketball Championships (NCHBC) signed a contract to bring the event to Springfield for three more years after canceling the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The local industry is suffering tremendous losses right now,” Tracy Kimberlin, President/CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “I’m glad we have some good news to share.”

Executive Director of the Springfield Sports Commission, Lance Kettering, is happy the contract was extended.

“The NCHBC has been a great partner and we are thrilled to announce a three-year extension that will keep the event in Springfield until at least 2025,” Kettering said. “The event brings in more than $4.5 million in spending annually and is very important to our sports tourism efforts in Springfield.”

The NCHBC has been in Springfield since 2009.