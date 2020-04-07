A fresh supply of hand sanitizer is available for local nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — United Way of the Ozarks was able to get its hands on a 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer from Aire-Master in Nixa.

Today, April 7, United Way distributed free gallons to it’s partner nonprofit agencies.

President and CEO Greg Burris said this is just one of many examples of the community stepping forward and trying to do things in a unique way.

“If you think about what our partner agencies are doing, they are serving the most vulnerable in our community at a really interesting and critical time, through a pandemic,” Burris said. “And they need hand sanitizer, but so do their clients.This is something that’s much needed.”

Burris said United Way is just trying to be creative in a time that requires a little bit of creativity.