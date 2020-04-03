A CLOSER LOOK: Is COVID-19 transmitted by air or droplets?

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical research now indicates the new coronavirus may spread when people, who are infected, exhale, in addition to sneezing and coughing, according to the National Academies report using information provided by a Rapid Expert Consultation (REC) team.

This could explain why it spreads before people have symptoms — and that’s because it’s airborne.

This most recent information is based on research from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. They collected air and surface samples for nearly a dozen isolation rooms where patients have COVID-19. They concluded that viral particles can be spread via bioaerosols. “The highest airborne RNA (ribonucleic acid) concentrations were recorded by personal samplers while a patient was receiving oxygen through a nasal cannula.” The author did state, “experiments are ongoing to determine viral activity in the collected samples.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) responded to the information about SARS-CoV-2 being transmitted via bioaerosols:

Implications of recent findings of detection of COVID-19 virus from air sampling

To date, some scientific publications provide initial evidence on whether the COVID-19 virus can be detected in the air and thus, some news outlets have suggested that there has been airborne transmission. These initial findings need to be interpreted carefully.

Last week, the survival rate of SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces was released by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s (NASEM) REC team.

The report is on-going and the information is fluid as new data comes in about COVID-19. It was in this report, dated March 27, that a doctor from the REC team “urged” looking into a possible airborne connection and COVID-19.

ENVIRONMENTAL SURVIVAL

NASEM looked at a two-pronged approach:

A) Experimental studies (labs that look at the virus in a controlled environmental conditions)

(labs that look at the virus in a controlled environmental conditions) B) Natural history studies (usually looking at environments naturally contaminated by virus such as hospital rooms recently occupied by patients.)

(usually looking at environments naturally contaminated by virus such as hospital rooms recently occupied by patients.) Of note: Experimental Studies conditions are controlled, but usually fails to mimic those of the natural setting; whereas, Natural History Studies are relevant and reflect the real-world but there’s little control of environmental conditions.

EXPERIMENTAL STUDIES:

National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC) plan to do an extensive series of experiment on SARS-CoV-2 environmental survival. The plan is to create simulated infected body fluids, including saliva and lower respiratory secretions. Another plan is to test simulated solar radiation (light source) on virus survival. They have already examined a range of relative humidity and temperature and this will be compared to viral growth on samples from all conditions.

Recently published by the New England Journal of Medicine is research done by Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) that looked at the effect of temperature and humidity on virus stability, virus stability in humans, and the effectiveness of decontamination procedures for personal protective equipment (PPE) this includes N95 respirators. Read here for details about the comparison between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1. The findings are the conclusion of the doctors and does not necessarily represent the position of the Centers for Disease Control.

NATURAL HISTORY STUDIES:

A group of Singapore doctors sampled environmental surfaces at 26 sites in three COVID-19 patient isolation rooms, PPE worn by doctors who monitored the patients, and air quality in the patient rooms. Two of the studies, where the patients were asymptomatic, found that after routine cleaning, samples returned negative. The reverse was done for the third patient, who had upper respiratory issues but no pneumonia. Positive results were returned before cleaning was done. But, air samples returned negative. The explanation? High ventilation rate, sample volume was a fraction of total room volume, air vents were above the head of the bed. Read here for more details.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) sampled 13 isolation rooms (common room surfaces, personal items, toilets, and high and low air samples). Many commonly used items showed viral contamination. Also, air collectors that were more than six feet between two patients in a room showed positive samples as did air samplers that were placed in the hallways. The researcher(s) state it’s urgent this level of distancing is further reviewed. “Studies like these are needed to understand proper precautions for healthcare workers, first responders and others who care for the ill and are needed to combat this pandemic,” said Joshua Santarpia, PhD, assoc. professor of pathology and microbiology at UNMC. He does state that, “our findings DO NOT confirm that this virus spreads in an airborne fashion.” Read more here.

Several published studies have looked at the relationship between current air temperature and humidity in different regions. Some studies suggest “correlations between geographies with higher temperature or humidity, and lower rates of disease.” But, that’s difficult to prove because of disease reporting practices and quality/access to health care, according to NASEM.

Attention should be paid to the possibility of variation of different SARS-CoV-2 strains in an environmental survival properties.

The report warns against making “too many health decisions … using just one virus strain.”

What still needs to be studied/compared are “different isolates from early and late in the pandemic and from different geographic regions.”

The Rapid Expert Consultation is a collaboration of some published and unpublished studies. Data are presented for Experimental Studies and Natural History Studies.

Those involved: National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, along with the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21 Century Health Threats Chair Dr. Harvey Fineberg approved the report. Other reviewers were from Vanderbilt University, University of Texas Medical Branch, Virginia Tech, and University of Iowa.