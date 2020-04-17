A CLOSER LOOK: hair salon owners reality check during COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The owners of a Rogers hair salon are working their way through a unique situation in 2020 — a pandemic.

They don’t have any guidelines, or a business play book, to follow except for “gut feelings.”

While, they do not have clients in their shop, they still have a responsibility to keep their customers informed, pay bills, keep current of COVID-19 and how it is impacting the state — all in an effort to stay in business.

Earth Head Salon is owned by Amber Phillips, Käri Pace and Rashelle Orpin. The trio took their hair training skills and bought a salon in 2019. They all share the responsibility of running the business.

They had a plan, and they still have a plan, there has just been a slight detour, as Phillips explains.

Their marketing strategy has shifted from selling a service to selling product, such as merchandise. “Because we are all independent contractors, we have all reached out individually to our clientele via text, phone calls and social media. We are operating under the assumption that business will, eventually, return to normal,” said Phillips.

The women are are concerned with the current situation because they’re self-employed. “We receive no paid holidays, paid sick leave, or paid personal days. If we are not working, we are not making money,” said Orpin. “Obviously, this affects salon ownership adversely and our ability to pay bills.”

Keeping bills as low as possible while they are closed and getting their lease payment deferred has helped. “There are so many factors that go into how long we will be able to stay open with current closure, but we’re determined [to stay open],” said Orpin.

Money aside, focusing on clientele is still a top priority said Orpin. And she, along with Pace and Phillips, are about customer-service.

In the time leading up to the shutdown, they had already instituted several new cleaning policies to ensure a sanitary environment for both client and stylist. “And now, the goal is to keep the shop even more sanitized for their benefit and that of the clients,” said Pace.

STRICTER POLICIES INCLUDE:

Rigorous hand washing for client and stylist

Full disinfection of station and tools between clients

Limiting access to the salon to those who have appointments

Upon reopening, provide face coverings for clients and stylist

Work in split-shifts to minimize the number of people at the salon at one time.

During this pandemic people and business owners have needs. Pace said this virus has brought her a step back and realization of appreciation — life, time, values ….

Phillips said, on the bright side, in relation to the business, “we are grateful to our amazing clients who have been so supportive and understanding during this time!”

ARKANSAS SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE

SBA Debt Relief: A financial reprieve to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SBA Express Bridge Loans: Allows small businesses, that currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender, quick access to funds — up to $25,000.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance (EIDL): This loan advance provides up to $10,000 of economic relief to businesses that are experiencing temporary difficulties.

ARKANSAS UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Through the approval of the CARES Act, unemployment payments are available to include self-employed individuals, gig-economy workers and independent contractors. In Arkansas, more than 150,000 have filed for unemployment since mid-March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.