“A better production”: COVID-19 relief package helping the entertainment industry

BRANSON, Mo. — President Donald Trump has signed a second COVID-19 relief package, which includes giving a helping hand to the entertainment industry.

The COVID-19 relief package allocates $15 billion to support live entertainment venues and cultural institutions such as theaters in Branson.

The amount theaters will receive from grants in the relief package is 45% of the recipients’ gross revenue earned in 2019.

Priority will be given to businesses that have 90% or more of losses of revenue this year for the first 14 days of the application process. To be eligible to apply, a business must have been in operation before January of 2019.

Applications will be submitted to the Small Business Administration.

“They can improve their lighting and sound,” said Jim Barber, the executive director of the Branson Regional Arts Council. “They can hire more staff. It’ll be a better production for our guests who come to visit Branson, and it will just be good for the whole community. I thank Washington for finally getting this passed through, and I thank all of the arts advocates around the country who really, really pushed hard.”

The relief package is not just for the big-time productions. $2 billion of these funds will be reserved for places with 50 or fewer full-time employees.