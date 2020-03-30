89 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 847 total cases with 16 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 89 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 847 with 16 deaths.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams8
Alcorn1
Amite41
Attala10
Benton4
Bolivar16
Calhoun3
Carroll1
Chickasaw12
Choctaw6
Claiborne1
Clarke1
Clay4
Coahoma20
Copiah8
Covington2
Desoto771
Forrest21
Franklin3
George3
Grenada3
Hancock151
Harrison441
Hinds74
Holmes141
Humphreys2
Itawamba3
Jackson39
Jefferson1
Jones6
Kemper1
Lafayette14
Lamar4
Lauderdale23
Lawrence5
Leake5
Lee231
Leflore181
Lincoln11
Lowndes10
Madison38
Marion4
Marshall13
Monroe5
Montgomery7
Neshoba4
Newton2
Noxubee3
Oktibbeha15
Panola6
Pearl River27
Perry31
Pike16
Pontotoc4
Prentiss4
Quitman4
Rankin371
Scott9
Sharkey1
Simpson2
Smith1
Sunflower111
Tallahatchie2
Tate11
Tippah232
Tunica121
Union3
Walthall5
Warren1
Washington18
Webster51
Wilkinson132
Winston6
Yalobusha5
Yazoo7
Total84716

Click here for more information about COVID-19 with MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories