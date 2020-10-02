Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

857 Christian County residents with active COVID-19 cases, Health Department says

The following is a press release from the Christian County Health Department:

Christian County is reporting a total of one-thousand seven-hundred sixty-seven (1767) cases of
COVID-19 (one-thousand six-hundred ninety-two (1692) confirmed and seventy-five (75)
probable). The health department staff is currently monitoring eight-hundred fifty-seven (857)
active cases. Christian County is reporting a total of five (5) COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the one-thousand seven-hundred sixty-seven (1767) total number of cases reported, fifty-six
(56) cases were reported between March 17th and June 30, 2020. During the month of July, the
health department received two-hundred thirty-eight (238) cases. During the month of August,
four-hundred thirty-two (432) additional cases were reported. For the month of September, nine hundred forty-eight (948) cases were reported. For the first two days of October, ninety-three (93)cases have been reported.

Since March 17th, twenty-eight (28) individuals have been hospitalized. At this time, five (5)
Christian County residents remain hospitalized with none of those individuals currently on a
ventilator. Not all of the hospitalized individuals had co-morbidities that contributed to their
hospitalization.

