67 confirmed COVID-19 cases announced in Christian County

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced an additional 67 individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, August 28.

According to the Health Department, these cases have accumulated over the past three days. The total number of cases in Christian County is at 676.

Out of all those cases, the Health Department says 238 of them are active cases and two are COVID-19 deaths.

The Health Department says it’s working with the Missouri Department of Senior Services to “provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment.” Several COVID-19 cases in the Christian County area are in two long-term care facilities.

Due to the large number of cases coming in, contact tracers may take a few days to reach out to someone diagnosed with the virus.

