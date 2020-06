LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 12,095 total COVID-19 cases in the state as of Saturday, June 13, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Of those cases, 4,055 are active.

There are currently 1,362 total cases of COVID-19 in Benton County — 605 are active cases.

Washington County has reported 1,710 total cases with 998 still active, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.