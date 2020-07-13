49 new cases and COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced 49 new COVID-19 cases and several community exposures to the virus on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Before being diagnosed, the individuals visited the following locations:

July 2: Walmart Supercenter at 2825 North Kansas Expressway in the afternoon for 30 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

July 4: DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse at 3333 South Glenstone Avenue Street 120 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 5: Walmart Supercenter at 2021 East Independence Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

July 5: El Puente at 1111 East Republic Road from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 5: Best Buy at 3450 South Glenstone Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

July 5: Macy’s in the Battlefield Mall at 2825 South Glenstone Avenue from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 5: Bath and Body Works in the Battlefield Mall at 2825 South Glenstone Avenue from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 5: Mexican Villa South at 2755 South Campbell Avenue from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 5: Patton Alley Pub at 313 South Patton Avenue from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 6: Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse at 2909 South Campbell Avenue around 5:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 7: Jose Locos at 853 North Glenstone Avenue from 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

July 7: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Avenue sometime in the afternoon before 5 p.m. for 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 8: Shoe Carnival at 3408 South Glenstone Avenue from 5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of our cases worked at Orange Leaf at 1011 South Glenstone Avenue on July 6 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Those who were at these places at these times, according to the Health Department, are at low risk for contracting the virus but should still monitor their symptoms.

To see community exposures in the last 14 days, click here.