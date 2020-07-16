37 new postitive COVID-19 cases and a list of community exposures in Springfield

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced 37 positive COVID-19 cases and a list of community exposures on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 646.
Prior to being diagnosed, seven of the individuals infected with COVID-19 went to the following locations:
- Saturday, July 4: Visited Bear Village Apartments pool at 840 South Roanoke Avenue from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and in the evening (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Monday, July 6: Visited HyVee at 1720 West Battlefield Road from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Monday, July 6: Visited Aldi at 421 East Battlefield Road around 6:15 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Monday, July 6: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Monday, July 6: Visited Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant at 2617 West Republic Road around 7:20 p.m. for about 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Monday, July 6: Visited Food 4 Less at 313 East Battlefield Road from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, July 7: Visited Dollar Tree at 2759 West Republic Road around 2:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Wednesday, July 8: Visited Steak ‘n Shake at 1158 East St. Louis Street from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Wednesday, July 8: Visited Mexican Villa West at 1100 West Sunshine Street from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, wore a mask upon arrival but took it off once inside)
- Wednesday, July 8: Visited Target at 1825 East Primrose Street around 7:50 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Thursday, July 9: Visited Target at 1825 East Primrose Street around 3:10 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Friday, July 10: Visited Harbell’s at 315 Park Central West from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Friday, July 10: Visited Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 1950 East Primrose Street from 7-8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Saturday, July 11: Visited George’s Family Restaurant at 339 South Glenstone Avenue from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Saturday, July 11: Visited The Roost Bar & Grill at 4216 South Cox Road from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 12: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 East Sunshine Street from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, July 12: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3720 East Sunshine Street from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Monday, July 13: Visited Cracker Barrel at 2858 North Glenstone Avenue from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Avenue from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 444 West Grand Street from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walgreens at 1155 East St. Louis Street from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
The Health Department is asking people who were at these places at these times are asked to monitor their symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.