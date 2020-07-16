37 new postitive COVID-19 cases and a list of community exposures in Springfield

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced 37 positive COVID-19 cases and a list of community exposures on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 646.

Prior to being diagnosed, seven of the individuals infected with COVID-19 went to the following locations:

Saturday, July 4: Visited Bear Village Apartments pool at 840 South Roanoke Avenue from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and in the evening (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Visited HyVee at 1720 West Battlefield Road from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Aldi at 421 East Battlefield Road around 6:15 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant at 2617 West Republic Road around 7:20 p.m. for about 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Food 4 Less at 313 East Battlefield Road from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 7: Visited Dollar Tree at 2759 West Republic Road around 2:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Wednesday, July 8: Visited Steak ‘n Shake at 1158 East St. Louis Street from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Wednesday, July 8: Visited Mexican Villa West at 1100 West Sunshine Street from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, wore a mask upon arrival but took it off once inside)

(infectious and symptomatic, wore a mask upon arrival but took it off once inside) Wednesday, July 8: Visited Target at 1825 East Primrose Street around 7:50 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Thursday, July 9: Visited Target at 1825 East Primrose Street around 3:10 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Friday, July 10: Visited Harbell’s at 315 Park Central West from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Friday, July 10: Visited Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 1950 East Primrose Street from 7-8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, July 11: Visited George’s Family Restaurant at 339 South Glenstone Avenue from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, July 11: Visited The Roost Bar & Grill at 4216 South Cox Road from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Sunday, July 12: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 East Sunshine Street from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Sunday, July 12: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3720 East Sunshine Street from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 13: Visited Cracker Barrel at 2858 North Glenstone Avenue from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Avenue from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 444 West Grand Street from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walgreens at 1155 East St. Louis Street from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

The Health Department is asking people who were at these places at these times are asked to monitor their symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.