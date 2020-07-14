36 new cases and one death from COVID-19 in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 and their second death due to the virus.

Fifteen of the individuals are linked to Lacoba Nursing Center in Monett. All 36 of the people with COVID-19 are in self isolation as well as their close contacts.

Before being diagnosed, the individuals visited the following locations:

July 6: Crown Power Equipment around 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

July 6: Freedom Christian Church in Aurora during the p.m. service

July 9: Walmart in Aurora from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 9: Flat Creek in Republic at 12 p.m.

July 9: Dollar General in Aurora from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

July 10: Al Azteca in Mt. Vernon around 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

July 10: Walmart in Aurora at 3 p.m.

July 11: Walmart in Monett at 6:30 p.m.

July 11: Walmart in Aurora from 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

July 12: Walmart in Mt. Vernon at 2:30 p.m.

July 12: Dollar General in Monett from 1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.

July 12: Caseys in Aurora at 6:30 p.m.

July 8, 9, 10: Kum & Go in Monett at 6:30 p.m.

July 10, 11, 12: Kum & Go in Monett around 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

July 12, 13: Caseys in Pierce City around 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

July 12, 13: Tontos Liquor in Pierce City at 9 p.m.

The Health Department is asking residents who were at these locations to monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

Those who develop symptoms should, according to the Health Department, to contact their healthcare provider or use the CoxHealth virtual visit by clicking here.