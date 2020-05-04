$34 million of CARES Act funding given to Greene County for coronavirus relief

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– City and county leaders will soon have to decide how to spend their portion of $2.3 billion of CARES Act funding given to the state of Missouri for coronavirus relief.

According to the state treasurer’s website, Greene County will get more than $34 million in relief funding.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe says there are significant costs associated with COVID-19 in our local community, and this money is designated to alleviate some of that stress.

“Obviously, your county health department is a big recipient, or could-be recipient, based on your commissioner’s decision, of some of those funds,” Kehoe said. “Costs associated with the COVID crisis are what those funds will be able to be used for.”

Kehoe said money given to local governments in Missouri through the CARES Act would be available beginning May 5.

“Municipalities all across our state have incurred large costs associated with the COVID crisis. There’s extra policing, extra protection for city workers, firefighters, etc. There’s a lot of costs associated with trying to keep Missourians, including those in the Greene and Christian counties, safe,” Kehoe said.

The lieutenant governor added that this relief funding accounts for what might have otherwise been taxpayer money needed to pay for COVID-19 efforts in Missouri.