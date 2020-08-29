300 Mizzou students infected with COVID, restrictions on crowds and bars enacted

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KTVI)– With several hundred University of Missouri students infected with the coronavirus and cases also rising among permanent residents of Columbia, the city is limiting crowd sizes and requiring bars to close early.

Health director Stephanie Browning says new cases of COVID-19 “are increasing exponentially.” She cites a test positivity rate of 44.6% last week as evidence of “widespread community transmission.”

By comparison, the county’s rate before students returned to class on Aug. 19 was 11%.

Effective Friday, public gatherings must be limited to no more than 20 people, with some exceptions. Bars and restaurants must cut off alcohol sales at 9 p.m. and close no later than 10 p.m.

Positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County among people between the ages of 18 and 22 has jumped 220 percent in the last week.

After the order, one local live music bar, The Penguin Piano Bar, popular among students, announced it had to shut its doors for good.

There are just over 300 positive cases of COVID-19 among students, according to MU’s database.

“There’s only about 4 to 5 students that are being isolated in quarantine in our facility and we currently have a capacity of 60 at the university, but we also have contracts with hotels to get additional rooms so we can ramp up,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi.