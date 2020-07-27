30 new COVID-19 cases announced in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced 30 new individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area.
The Health Department says it’s monitoring 100 active cases and the county has had a total of 241 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
With the increase of cases in Christian County, the Health Department says the community could be exposed to the virus at any public location.
All residents are asked to wear a mask while out in public and to stay six feet away from others.
Other ways to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 include:
- Washing your hands frequently
- Avoiding touching your face
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Practicing social distancing of at least six feet
- Avoiding situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places
- Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow
- Avoiding touching frequently touched surfaces
- Staying home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention