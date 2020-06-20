Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

21 infected with coronavirus at state prison, officials say

by: The Associated Press

PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — Health officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak that has infected 21 at a state prison in eastern Missouri.

A total of 2,986 inmates and staff at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre have been tested so far. The St. Francois County Health Department said the facility is still receiving results.

The prison is following pandemic guidelines and is working with health officials to prevent further spread of the illness. The prison remains closed to visitors. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases rose Friday to 17,201, up 293 from Thursday. The number of deaths rose by two to 948.

