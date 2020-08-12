Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

2 ORU prison inmates die from COVID-19; 34 total

by: Ninette Sosa

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more state prison inmates have died from COVID-19 related symptoms, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

A total of 34 inmates have died since May, according to ADC. Sixteen have been at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit (ORU).

On Tuesday, August 11, a man died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He was in his mid-60s and was incarcerated at ORU, according to ADC.

On Friday, August 7, another ORU inmate, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms, died at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. He was in his early 80s, according to ADC.

There are more than 800 active COVID-19 cases at the state’s prisons, according to the governor’s daily press briefing on Tuesday.

