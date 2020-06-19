2-day spike in confirmed cases, deaths in Missouri

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Missouri rose by 37 on Thursday, the second straight day that the state reported a big increase in fatalities.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 27 deaths on Wednesday from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The 64 deaths is the most over two consecutive days since the pandemic began.

The state also cited 283 new confirmed cases Thursday and 491 cases over the past two days. A health department spokeswoman says the number of deaths reported the past two days was high because St. Louis County reported a “backlog” all at once.