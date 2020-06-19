2-day spike in confirmed cases, deaths in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Missouri rose by 37 on Thursday, the second straight day that the state reported a big increase in fatalities.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 27 deaths on Wednesday from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The 64 deaths is the most over two consecutive days since the pandemic began.
The state also cited 283 new confirmed cases Thursday and 491 cases over the past two days. A health department spokeswoman says the number of deaths reported the past two days was high because St. Louis County reported a “backlog” all at once.